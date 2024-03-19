LIVE UPDATES
Illinois and Ohio primaries 2024: Live results and analysis
538 tracks key House and Senate races, including a California special election.
November’s presidential matchup may be set, but Democrats and Republicans still need to decide who will run in hundreds of downballot races (e.g., for Senate and House) this fall.
March 19 is primary day in Ohio and Illinois, where a couple of incumbent House members could lose reelection and Republicans will choose their candidate in a key Senate race. Plus, a special election in California could have immediate implications for House Republicans’ razor-thin majority.
As usual, 538 reporters, analysts and contributors will be live-blogging the election results as they come in tonight. Join us for up-to-the-minute analysis and commentary on all of today’s important races.
Latest headlines:
Ohio voters are paying attention to Trump’s indictments
According to a March SurveyUSA/Ohio Northern University poll, Ohioans are keeping an eye on Trump’s various legal issues. Asked about the four criminal cases separately, at least 85 percent of respondents said they had heard about each case, and at least 62 percent said each case was “important for national politics.” The most well-known and most important case to Ohioans was the federal indictment regarding Jan. 6, which 91 percent of voters said they’d heard of and 69 percent said was important. And in all four cases, a plurality of Ohioans said they think the case should be tried before the election.
—Mary Radcliffe, 538
How much clout does Ohio’s Republican establishment still have?
It’s been a tough few years for old-guard establishment Republicans in Ohio. In the 2022 Senate primary, former state GOP chairwoman Jane Timken received a paltry 5.9 percent, even though she was endorsed by numerous GOP heavyweights, including then-incumbent Sen. Rob Portman. That same year, incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine, who is notably more moderate than many of his fellow Ohio Republicans, garnered less than 50 percent of the vote in his own primary against three challengers from the right.
While old-guard and moderate Republicans have still managed to hold onto some of the political reins of power in the state, their wins have frequently relied on support from more Democratic areas. Tonight’s Senate primary results will be an important test for them: This year, Portman and DeWine have both endorsed Dolan, while a phalanx of right-wing figures, including Trump, have thrown their weight behind Moreno. If Dolan can pull out a win, it would be a crucial victory for a group that has seemingly become an endangered species in the state.
—Cooper Burton, 538
Where are Republican women on the ballot tonight?
On the Republican side, Rep. Mary Miller is the only female incumbent on the ballot tonight. She’s uncontested in her primary and likely to hold onto her deep-red seat in the 15th District in central Illinois. Four other Illinois women are running to be the Republican nominees in deep-blue districts around Chicago. Two of them are running unopposed in the primary, but should any of them win, they’re almost certain to lose in November.
In Ohio, most of the women on the ballot face long odds to victory tonight, including Kim Georgeton, running in a crowded open race for the solidly Republican 2nd District; Elayne Cross, one of two candidates challenging 14th District incumbent Rep. Dave Joyce from the right; and Kay Rogers, a former Butler County auditor who resigned in 2008 and spent two years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit bank and mail fraud, is taking on incumbent Rep. Warren Davidson in the 8th District.
—Monica Potts, 538
A crowded primary in Ohio’s 2nd District
One under-the-radar race today is the Republican primary in Ohio’s 2nd District, which is tantamount to that seat’s general election given how red this seat is. Eleven Republicans are vying to replace retiring Rep. Brad Wenstrup, but three businessmen have used their wallets to stand out from the crowd. Concrete business owner David Taylor has loaned his own campaign $1.7 million, while Larry Kidd, who owns a hiring agency, has invested $1.3 million in the race. Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Donuts and LaRosa’s Pizzeria franchisee Tim O’Hara has spun up the third-most dough after self-funding $1.2 million.
Two state legislators are also running. State Sen. Niraj Antani has raised a respectable $671,000, but his district doesn’t overlap at all with the 2nd District, according to Daily Kos. State Sen. Shane Wilkin, by contrast, already represents 33 percent of the 2nd District, but he has raised only $146,000. If we had to pick a favorite here, it would probably be Taylor given that he has the most money and he’s the only major candidate from Clermont County, by far the most vote-rich county in the district. There are no runoffs in Ohio, so whoever finishes first in the primary will become the nominee even if they win just a bare plurality.
—Nathaniel Rakich, 538