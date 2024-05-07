Indiana primaries 2024: Live results and analysis

Will Indiana elect its first female governor?

There are two women among the six Republicans vying to be Indiana's next governor: Crouch and Jamie Reitenour. Reitenour, a political newcomer, is unlikely to garner much support, but theoretically, Crouch should have a pretty good shot — she is the current lieutenant governor of the state and has been endorsed by dozens and dozens of local officials. Unfortunately for her, though, polls show her running well behind Braun, who has been endorsed by Trump and the Club for Growth. The current Republican governor, Holcomb, has also declined to endorse his second in command: "I don't want anyone thinking that just because she and I work so closely together that she's a clone of me."

Notably, Indiana is one of 18 states that has never had a female governor. So Crouch would make history if she wins the primary. But Crouch's underdog status is emblematic of an overall chilly environment for female candidates in Indiana. Just 27 percent of the state's legislature is women, which is below the national average (33 percent), and according to our analysis of data from 1983 to 2019, the state was usually below the national average. Both senators currently representing the state are men. (In fact, Indiana has never elected a woman to the Senate, and of Indiana's nine House members, just two are women.)

Today, Indiana has the chance to either increase or decrease that number. Rep. Erin Houchin in the 9th District, who will face one challenger, will have no problem winning reelection. In addition to having Trump's endorsement, she's supported by VIEW PAC and Maggie's List, groups that are working to elect more GOP women to Congress. However, in the 5th District, Spartz faces a crowded and competitive primary after rescinding her retirement announcement (as Geoffrey will explain in more detail in a few minutes). Trump has stayed out of that race, but VIEW PAC is backing Spartz.

However, as Nathaniel wrote earlier, Republicans could nominate a woman, Davis, in the open 3rd District. Two of the women's groups we are watching — VIEW PAC and Winning for Women — have endorsed her in that race.

—Meredith Conroy, 538 contributor