Iowa caucuses 2024: Live results and analysis

What issues do Iowa Republican caucusgoers care about?

All eyes are on the horse race tonight to see who will emerge victorious from the first-in-the-nation contest for the Republican presidential nomination. Polls have long told us that Trump is a clear favorite — but what issues are motivating Republican caucusgoers in Iowa, and are they in line with their party nationally?

On immigration, Republican caucusgoers in Iowa are far to the right, and seem to agree with some of Trump's stated plans. In an October Selzer & Co./Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll, 80 percent of likely caucusgoers said immigration and border security were extremely important to them. A survey from the same pollsters in December found that, when asked about Trump's statement that immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally are "poisoning the blood of America," a plurality of 42 percent of likely caucusgoers said the statement made them more likely to support him. A slim majority, 50 percent, also said they were more likely to vote for Trump when he promised "sweeping raids, giant camps and mass deportations" as an immigration policy. Trump's rivals seem to have taken cues too, as they've embraced more extreme policy rhetoric on immigration and invested in ads focused on the issue.

And on abortion, Republican caucusgoers seem to lie a bit further right than other Republicans. 75 percent want abortion in Iowa to be illegal in all or most cases, per a YouGov/CBS News poll conducted in December>, and half said they wanted the Republican nominee for 2024 to be someone who would support a national abortion ban. These are higher numbers than we've seen in similar national polls of Republican primary voters, and could put some voters off both Trump and Haley, who have been dinged for moderating on the issue during the campaign.

Continued use of ethanol as a gasoline additive is another, more Iowa-specific, issue in the state; as much as half the state's corn crop is used in ethanol production. Per a November ARC Insights/Fields of Freedom survey, overwhelming majorities of Iowa caucusgoers think ethanol is important to both energy independence and the national economy, and want their candidate to include its use in a national energy policy. That means they're likely not fans of the Biden administration's push to expand production and use of electric vehicles — a talking point that most Republican candidates have taken up.