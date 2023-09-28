LIVE UPDATES
Republican debate live updates and analysis: Seven candidates will take the stage
2024 hopefuls take the stage in Simi Valley Wednesday night, without Trump.
The second Republican debate of the 2024 presidential primary will begin shortly in Simi Valley, California.
Seven candidates have qualified for a spot on the stage: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. Former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner, has opted again to skip the event.
538 and ABC News will be live-blogging every major moment and highlight from the debate, which begins at 9 p.m. EDT on Fox News. PolitiFact will be making real-time fact checks of key statements.
Some candidates who aren’t onstage are looking at their prospects — but aren’t dropping out yet
The candidates who are not on the debate stage tonight are still trying to make their case to voters, but face the challenge of being out of the almost-literal spotlight tonight. Some are also starting to be more candid about their prospects.
Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is pitching himself as a moderate conservative alternative to Trump, is in the difficult position of having been onstage at last month’s debate – and then not qualifying for tonight’s event.
Instead of trekking to California, Hutchinson spoke in Detroit this morning, not far from where Trump, who’s off the debate stage by choice, is holding a rally tonight. "I'm here, in Detroit, because I want to debate. Donald Trump is here in Detroit tonight because he wants to avoid a debate,” Hutchinson said at the presser.
Media attention is largely focused elsewhere today; only four cameras were at Hutchinson's event, according to ABC News campaign reporters Libby Cathey and Fritz Farrow.
Hutchinson wrote earlier this week that he is going to try to “increase my polling numbers to 4% in an early state before Thanksgiving,” setting a self-imposed benchmark for himself without directly saying whether he would withdraw or not if he doesn’t make it there.
He’s not the only one having a moment of campaign contemplation. Fellow offstage candidate and former Texas Rep. Will Hurd wrote today that he’ll continue campaigning, with a focus on New Hampshire, but that “our campaign is at an inflection point.” And last month, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspended his campaign about a week after the first debate aired. We’ll have to see if others follow in his footsteps after the dust settles from tonight, but it looks like Hutchinson and Hurd plan on staying in the game for now.
—Oren Oppenheim of ABC News
Ramaswam-entum? Not so fast.
At the Republicans’ August debate, Ramaswamy arguably made the biggest splash of any candidate. Sharing center stage with DeSantis, Ramaswamy besides Pence and even Trump in Google search traffic. Ramaswamy , as his polling numbers before the debate had been on an upward trajectory. Prior to the debate, he had reached about 10 percent support in .
However, Ramaswamy didn’t get a further polling boost after the first debate. His national numbers have actually ticked down to around 7-8 percent and, outside of gaining ground in New Hampshire in polling conducted by centerpolls/762/|the University of New Hampshire Survey Center>, he didn’t shoot up in a meaningful way in the early voting states, either. Now, Ramaswamy still has a relatively high ceiling of potential support, considering he’s still viewed pretty favorably by Republicans and that Ramaswamy continues to be the second-most popular second choice for Trump primary voters after DeSantis.
But like , Ramaswamy’s growing stature precipitated attacks from his Republican opponents and increased scrutiny from the media. At the debate and in the weeks following, other GOP candidates and . Meanwhile, journalists at some of . On top of this, Ramaswamy’s debate showing didn’t necessarily rub most Republicans the right way: Polling by and Morning Consult found that his net favorability rating among Republicans actually fell somewhat after the debate.
Ramaswamy remains one of the higher-polling GOP contenders. But the first debate didn’t alter his position in the race as a long-shot to win the Republicans nomination — although that is an apt descriptor for anyone not named Trump right now.
—Analysis by Geoffrey Skelley of 538
Trump’s competitors are running out of time for a comeback
If Trump remains in the race until the convention, the GOP primary is not likely to be very close. While polls this early are not perfect predictions of presidential primaries, they are still a pretty solid guide.
But to figure out just how strong Trump’s odds of winning are, we can’t only look at the current national polls. Instead, we have to consult historical campaign dynamics (and ideally the reliability of state-level polls, too). In late August, we did some of this work for a piece on the inevitability (or lack thereof) of a Trump nomination. The math suggests that Trump has something around an 80 percent chance of winning the primary — though the precise number depends on how well we think historical polling records will inform the accuracy of polls for this cycle. This cycle is unprecedented in several ways, such as a former president running for his party’s nomination and the front-runner faces four sets of criminal indictments. We concluded that there is room for another candidate to stage a comeback.
But the door to a non-Trump nominee closes as time goes on. Primary elections are path-dependent contests; if a candidate can do well in Iowa, that may catapult him or her to success later on. But if the other candidates do poorly compared to expectations, and Republican voters wind up concluding Trump is their best option to beat Biden and the other candidates are all a bunch of losers in a nine-way tie for second, the contest will be over before Super Tuesday.
—Analysis by G. Elliott Morris of 538