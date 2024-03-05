LIVE UPDATES
Super Tuesday primaries 2024: Live results and analysis
538 is tracking how Trump and Haley do, plus key U.S. House and Senate races.
It's Super Tuesday — the biggest election day of the year until the one in November! Fifteen states hold their GOP presidential nominating contests today, and 854 delegates are up for grabs. It's also the first downballot primary day of 2024, with important contests for Senate, House and governor in states like Alabama, California, North Carolina and Texas.
As usual, 538 reporters, analysts and contributors will be live-blogging the election results tonight as they come in. Join us for up-to-the-minute analysis and commentary of what it all means for the 2024 election.
Latest headlines:
Haley got her first win this past weekend, but Trump crushed everywhere else
On Sunday, Republicans in Washington, D.C., voted for Haley by nearly 30 percentage points in the GOP's party-run primary, giving her all 19 national delegates from the nation's capital. This marked her first victory anywhere in this year’s primary contest, and the first ever primary or caucus victory for a woman in the history of Republican nomination races. Yet the other contests that took place just ahead of Super Tuesday otherwise showcased Trump's strong hold over his party's base. This included victories on Saturday in caucus-convention races in Idaho, Michigan and Missouri, and in North Dakota's Republican caucuses on Monday.
In Michigan, Republicans gathered at Saturday's state party convention to allocate 39 national delegates from the state’s 13 congressional districts (three per district). The voters consisted of precinct delegates mostly elected at the August 2022 state primary as well as Republican elected officials, and they handed Trump all 39 district-level delegates. This result brought Trump's Michigan haul to 51 of the state's 55 delegates, after he had already won 12 of its 16 at-large delegates in the Feb. 27 primary.
The Michigan GOP's split primary-caucus approach came about in part because national Democrats added Michigan to the early part of their presidential primary calendar, prompting the Democratic-controlled state government to shift the state’s primary date into late February. Since the new date violated the national GOP's calendar rules, Michigan Republicans used a workaround whereby the primary results would allocate the state's at-large national delegates, but the state party didn’t formally make the allocation until March, at Saturday’s caucus-convention that also allocated district-level delegates.
Trump also swept caucuses in Idaho and Missouri on Saturday, and then North Dakota on Monday. In Idaho, Trump won 85 percent of caucusgoers, easily surpassing the state's 50 percent winner-take-all threshold to capture all 32 of Idaho's national delegates. In Missouri, Trump won every state- and congressional district convention delegate elected at local caucuses around the state, all but guaranteeing that he will sweep all 51 national delegates when the district and state conventions formally allocate delegates in April and May, respectively. And in a near-repeat of Idaho, Trump won 84 percent of caucusgoers in North Dakota on Monday to claim all 29 of the state’s national delegates.
—Geoffrey Skelley, 538
What are Trump's and Haley's must-win states tonight?
Based on each state's politics and demographics, 538's G. Elliott Morris has calculated how many delegates both Trump and Haley need to win in each state today to be on pace for the nomination. Here are those numbers:
In total, Trump's magic number tonight is 497 delegates, while Haley's is 543. Elliott's model thinks Trump needs to sweep Arkansas, California, Tennessee and Texas while also taking about half of the delegates available in Alaska, Colorado and North Carolina. Meanwhile, if she wants to have a shot at winning the nomination, Haley must win all the delegates in Alabama, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Utah, Vermont and Virginia — a tall order on a night where winning even one state isn't a certainty.
—Nathaniel Rakich, 538
Reading is hard. Listen to us instead!
This is the best live blog in the industry ;), but I know you may have some chores to finish up before settling in for a night of election results. Those dishes aren’t going to wash themselves! So if you’d rather listen to our analysis, I’ve got a podcast episode for you. Nathaniel, Leah, Geoff, friend of the pod Tia Mitchell and I sat down yesterday to talk about what to expect from the top of the ticket tonight. Where might Haley overperform? And when will Trump sew up the nomination?
We also talked about Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s announcement that he’ll retire from his post this November and what that means for the direction of the Republican Party. And we discussed the political and policy chaos that has followed the Alabama Supreme Court’s decision in February that embryos are children, complicating the procurement of in vitro fertilization services in the state.
Later tonight we’ll record a podcast reacting to the Super Tuesday results, so make sure to check your feeds tomorrow morning too!
—Galen Druke, 538
Adam Schiff is hoping to effectively end California's Senate race tonight
The biggest downballot race in California is its U.S. Senate contest. Although 27 candidates filed for the race to fill the seat of the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — who died last fall — the four leading contenders are Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, plus Republican Steve Garvey, a former Major League Baseball player. The front-runner appears to be Schiff, who is polling at around 25 percent in 538's California primary polling average. This puts him just a bit ahead of Garvey and Porter, who are right around 20 percent for the coveted second spot. Behind them is Lee, who is polling just under 10 percent.
The race has largely centered on Schiff and Porter, both of whom are fundraising powerhouses. As of Feb. 14, Schiff had brought in $29.8 million in net contributions, while Porter had collected $16.7 million, putting them each well ahead of Lee ($4.8 million) and Garvey ($2.1 million). The two leading Democrats also brought over huge sums left over from their House accounts — $21 million for Schiff and $7.4 million for Porter.
In the final weeks, Schiff has tried to use his massive campaign war chest to push Garvey into second place. Schiff has run ads that attack Garvey for his conservative views and past support for Trump, but the spots intend to raise Garvey's profile among Republican voters. By doing that, Schiff could help Garvey consolidate the GOP vote and finish ahead of Porter, relieving Schiff of a demanding general election campaign against the fellow Democrat. A pro-cryptocurrency super PAC may also help Schiff out, after swooping in with $10 million in outside spending seeking to derail Porter.
—Geoffrey Skelley, 538