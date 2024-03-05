Super Tuesday primaries 2024: Live results and analysis

GOP primaries for the Texas state House could be a bloodbath

Sitting governors and attorneys general don't usually openly try to defeat incumbents of their own party, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are just built different, I guess. Today's Texas primaries are the culmination of two separate intraparty power struggles from the past year, in which Abbott and Paxton are actively trying to defeat Republicans who have defied them in the state legislature.

In May 2023, the Texas state House impeached Paxton on charges of bribery and abuse of office. He was later acquitted by the state Senate, but he has embarked on a revenge tour against those who supported his impeachment by endorsing primary challengers to 35 incumbent Republicans.

Meanwhile, Abbott suffered a massive political defeat last year when a group of mostly rural Republican legislators blocked his top priority, a school voucher program. In what the Houston Chronicle has called a "legacy-defining" campaign, Abbott has spent more than $4 million trying to oust 10 anti-voucher Republicans running for reelection.

Even Trump has gotten in on the act: He has endorsed at least eight primary challengers to sitting representatives, all of whom either voted against vouchers or voted to impeach Paxton (who is a close Trump ally).

Many Texas state House Republicans could lose their primaries Republican Texas state representatives whose primary challengers have been endorsed by Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton or former President Donald Trump Incumbent District Targeted by Abbott Targeted by Paxton Targeted by Trump Gary VanDeaver HD-01 ✓ ✓ Jill Dutton HD-02 ✓ Keith Bell HD-04 ✓ Cole Hefner HD-05 ✓ Trent Ashby HD-09 ✓ Travis Clardy HD-11 ✓ Stan Gerdes HD-17 ✓ Ernest Bailes HD-18 ✓ ✓ ✓ Terry Wilson HD-20 ✓ Dade Phelan HD-21 ✓ ✓ Jacey Jetton HD-26 ✓ Justin Holland HD-33 ✓ John Kuempel HD-44 ✓ ✓ ✓ Hugh Shine HD-55 ✓ ✓ DeWayne Burns HD-58 ✓ ✓ ✓ Glenn Rogers HD-60 ✓ ✓ ✓ Frederick Frazier HD-61 ✓ Reggie Smith HD-62 ✓ Ben Bumgarner HD-63 ✓ Lynn Stucky HD-64 ✓ Kronda Thimesch HD-65 ✓ Matt Shaheen HD-66 ✓ Jeff Leach HD-67 ✓ David Spiller HD-68 ✓ Stan Lambert HD-71 ✓ ✓ ✓ Drew Darby HD-72 ✓ ✓ Dustin Burrows HD-83 ✓ Stan Kitzman HD-85 ✓ Ken King HD-88 ✓ Candy Noble HD-89 ✓ Stephanie Klick HD-91 ✓ Charlie Geren HD-99 ✓ Morgan Meyer HD-108 ✓ ✓ Steve Allison HD-121 ✓ ✓ Briscoe Cain HD-128 ✓ Mano DeAyala HD-133 ✓ Lacey Hull HD-138 ✓ Sources: Texas Tribune, Texas Secretary of State, X, Truth Social

If Paxton, Abbott and Trump are successful, the Republican caucus in the Texas state House will look very different — and further right — next year. Throughout the night, I'll be watching for how many incumbents they successfully topple.

—Nathaniel Rakich, 538