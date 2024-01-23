Is New Hampshire the end of the GOP primary? | 538 Politics Podcast
Win, lose or draw in NH, Nikki Haley doesn't look competitive elsewhere.
The Republican primary is officially a two-person race. In this installment of the 538 Politics podcast, the crew talks about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropping out of the presidential race, expectations for New Hampshire and the future of the Republican primary. They also consider whether a poll asking New Hampshire residents how well they understand the 14th Amendment is a good use of polling.