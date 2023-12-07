Who won the fourth Republican debate?

The fourth Republican presidential primary debate was marked by tense, personal exchanges between individual candidates — and it looks like viewers very much took sides. According to new polling data from 538, The Washington Post and Ipsos, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley put up the strongest performances, while viewers did not respond well to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. But despite those strong reactions, the debate doesn’t appear to have changed the candidates’ standings in the GOP primary. Click here to see the full results.