Almin Karamehmedovic Official Biography

Almin Karamehmedovic was named Executive Producer of "World News Tonight with David Muir" in August 2014, overseeing the production and all daily operations of the program. Under Karamehmedovic’s leadership, World News Tonight has become the most-watched newscast in America - more people are watching “World News Tonight with David Muir” than at any time in the last 13 years.

Prior to “World News Tonight” Karamehmedovic was Executive Producer of “Nightline,” ABC News’ late night flagship newsmagazine. He has won 14 Emmys, five Edward R. Murrow awards, two Overseas Press Club Awards, two Genesis awards, as well as contributing to a number of ABC News’ Peabody and DuPont Awards.

Since joining ABC News in 1998, Karamehmedovic has been involved in many firsts: in 2001 he was one of the first journalists to gain access to Tora Bora, Afghanistan, where Osama bin Laden was holed up, and in 2003 he embedded with the US Army during the invasion of Iraq and spent much of the next three years there. In 2005, he was one of the first journalists to travel to Darfur/Sudan to report on the genocide and in 2006 he covered the war in Southern Lebanon.

Karamehmedovic joined "Nightline" in 2008. He was named Senior Producer in 2009 and was later elevated to Senior Broadcast Producer in 2012, a position he held until 2014. During his tenure, Karamehmedovic traveled the world producing notable pieces for the program, including living among the indigenous people of the Enawene Nawe tribe in the remote and uncivilized Amazon, detailing the ongoing Mexican Drug Wars, being pursued by two territorial wild elephants in the African jungle, uncovering an epidemic of exorcisms on alleged Child Witches of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and exposing American pedophiles permitted to leave the US and abuse children in Cambodia. He has travelled to over 90 different countries.

Karamehmedovic graduated from the University of Greenwich in London. He resides in Rye, NY with his wife Amela and son Jake.