Beverage magnate who pleaded guilty in college admissions scandal assaulted by son

May 24, 2019, 1:16 PM ET
PHOTO: Gregory Abbott, the founder and chairman of International Dispensing Corp. leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing associated with the college admissions bribery scandal, March 29, 2019 in Boston.Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, FILE
Gregory Abbott, the founder and chairman of International Dispensing Corp. leaves the federal courthouse after a hearing associated with the college admissions bribery scandal, March 29, 2019 in Boston.

A few days before beverage magnate Gregory Abbott pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in connection with the college admissions cheating scam, police say he was beaten up by one of his children in the family's swank Fifth Avenue home.

Interested in College Admissions Scandal?

Add College Admissions Scandal as an interest to stay up to date on the latest College Admissions Scandal news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
College Admissions Scandal
Add Interest

Malcolm Abbott, who raps under the name "Billa," repeatedly struck his father with a ruler, and punched, bit and kicked him inside the family’s New York home on Sunday, the NYPD said.

(MORE: Chinese family allegedly paid $6.5 million in college admissions cheating scam: Source)

Malcolm Abbott was arrested two days later and charged with assault in the second degree.

Gregory Abbott and his wife Marcia, who split their time between New York and Aspen, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to paying a $125,000 bribe to inflate their daughter’s standardized test scores. Prosecutors said they would recommend a sentence of one year in prison.

(MORE: Actress Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in 'Varsity Blues' college admissions scandal)

Abbott is the founder of the beverage distribution company International Dispensing Corp.

(MORE: Actress Lori Loughlin among 16 facing additional charges in college admissions scandal)

Malcolm Abbott has used the criminal case against his parents to sell tee-shirts on his social media page. The shirts say "Free Education: Bill You Later."

Comments