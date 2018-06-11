Steve Jones Official Biography

Steve is in charge of strategic planning, business development, programming and operations for ABC-branded audio content covering news, entertainment, lifestyle and sports. The ABC audio brands include America’s most-listened to network, ABC News Radio, along with iconic brands ABC Radio, ABC Sports Radio and a growing suite of digital audio and text businesses marketed as ABC Radio Digital. He is based in New York and reports to ABC News President James Goldston.

Under Jones’ leadership, ABC News Radio has received some of the highest honors in broadcasting including more than a dozen Edward R. Murrow Awards; 10 International Radio Festival Awards; five National Headliner Awards and three New York Festivals Awards. Jones was twice named the “News Executive of the Year” and in 2017, he was named as one of Radio Ink’s “Forty Most Powerful People in Radio.”

Prior to leading ABC News Radio, Jones was the Vice President for Programming and Operations for ABCNEWS.com during which time he oversaw all content and production. Under Jones’ leadership, the ABCNEWS.com team won multiple awards including an Edward R. Murrow award for “Best Network News” website and a Peabody award for ABCNEWS.com’s coverage of the 2001 terror attacks. Jones launched the first regularly scheduled webcast by a network, oversaw the launch of interactive web programming and co-produced ABC's online Millennium coverage along with other special event programming.

Jones joined ABC News Radio in 1986 as a writer. During this period, his work won two Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards and an Overseas Press Club Award. Prior to joining ABC News, he was a radio newscaster and disc jockey and also worked as television reporter in Long Island.

Jones was a 2010 Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism Fellow in the Sulzberger Executive Leadership Program. He has an undergraduate degree from Adelphi University. He lives in Armonk, New York, with his wife and two children.