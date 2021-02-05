Whit Johnson Official Biography

Whit Johnson is currently a co-anchor of the “Good Morning America” weekend editions, and anchor of the Saturday edition of weekend “World News Tonight” based in New York. He is also an ABC News correspondent and his reports can be seen across multiple ABC broadcasts including “Good Morning America,” “World News Tonight,” “20/20,” “Nightline,” and ABC News Live.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson has been one of the lead correspondents for ABC News, providing our viewers with vital information they need to know. During the 2020 presidential election cycle, he was a key member of the political team, covering election week from Arizona and the primaries for the Democratic Party. Johnson has also anchored breaking news coverage and special events for the network and ABC News Live such as when Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was killed.

Since joining ABC News, he has reported on and field-anchored coverage of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in October 2018 that left 11 people dead. He also covered the groundbreaking arrest of the suspected Golden State Killer; the pivotal 2018 midterm elections; the historic volcano eruption on Hawaii’s Big Island; and the case of Mollie Tibbets, the University of Iowa student who mysteriously vanished and was later found murdered.

Johnson was previously a morning anchor for “Today in LA” on KNBC-TV, which won the Golden Mike award for Best Daytime News Broadcast in 2017. In 2013, he earned a Los Angeles Emmy® for a multipart investigation into reported scams at auto repair shops.

During his time at KNBC, Johnston reported on two Olympics including the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia and the 2016 Summer Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He co-hosted the station’s Emmy-winning special report of the Opening Ceremony in Rio.

He also reported on the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack, the 2013 shooting at LAX and the standoff between killer Christopher Dorner and the LAPD – anchoring live coverage for nine straight hours.

Before joining KNBC, he was a Washington-based CBS News correspondent and fill-in anchor reporting on national news, the White House and Capitol Hill. During his time at the network, he covered then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on several stops across the Middle East and interviewed her minutes after news broke that Muammar Gaddafi had been killed.

Johnson also worked as an anchor/reporter for NBC stations in Salt Lake City, UT and Yakima, WA.

Johnson was born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area and is a graduate from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in television and radio broadcasting.