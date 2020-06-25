Another 1.5 million US workers file for unemployment insurance New jobless claims have been in the millions each week for over three months.

Another 1.48 million U.S. workers filed jobless claims last week, the Department of Labor said Thursday.

While new weekly unemployment filings have been slowly decreasing since peaking in late March, they have remained at historically high levels for over three months.

This week's unemployment figures also comes amid concerning rises in COVID-19 cases in states that have begun reopening their economies.

In California, COVID-19 cases saw a stunning 69% jump in just two days, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday. Florida also on Wednesday reported its highest one-day increase of coronavirus cases.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.