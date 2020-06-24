Los Angeles County now leading the nation in coronavirus cases LA County now has over 88,000 residents diagnosed with COVID-19.

Los Angeles County is leading the nation with the number of coronavirus cases, as of Wednesday morning.

With over 88,000 residents diagnosed with COVID-19, LA County is about 12,000 cases behind the entire state of Florida.

A drive-in COVID-19 testing center sits empty and abandoned as Los Angeles reports spike in positive tests amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ingelwood, Calif., June 23, 2020. Mike Blake/Reuters

In the fight against the virus, Los Angeles International Airport is implementing thermal camera technology and city officials are bringing mobile testing to about 25,000 people at 15 Los Angeles public housing developments.

LA County is continuing to reopen by phase. Among the open facilities are: bars, wineries, public pools, beaches and piers, day camps, gyms and museums.

Concert venues, nightclubs, youth sports leagues and movie theaters are among the businesses still closed.