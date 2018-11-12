Amazon's new additional headquarters will be split between New York and Virginia, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company is expected to make the official announcement tomorrow, sources close to the matter told ABC News.

Long Island City in Queens and Crystal City in Arlington County, Virginia have been selected by the online retail giant, the Journal reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.