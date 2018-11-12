Amazon to announce New York City and Virginia as new locations for additional headquarters: Report

Nov 12, 2018, 9:55 PM ET
PHOTO: A picture taken on November 8, 2018, shows the logo of online retail giant Amazon outside a distribution center in Dortmund, Germany.Ina Fassbender/AFP/Getty Images
Amazon's new additional headquarters will be split between New York and Virginia, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The company is expected to make the official announcement tomorrow, sources close to the matter told ABC News.

Long Island City in Queens and Crystal City in Arlington County, Virginia have been selected by the online retail giant, the Journal reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

