Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos unveils lunar lander for mission to the moon

May 9, 2019, 4:46 PM ET
PHOTO: In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard capsule and booster lifts off from the companys site in west Texas.Blue Origin via AP, FILE
In this image from video made available by Blue Origin, the New Shepard capsule and booster lifts off from the company's site in west Texas. Jeff Bezos' rocket company launched NASA experiments into space on the brief test flight.

Jeff Bezos' private spaceflight company Blue Origin unveiled how it's going to travel to the moon.

The company announced its plans at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon.

The lander, called "Blue Moon," has been in the works for three years, a jeans and blazer-clad Bezos said.

On April 26, the company hinted at its plans by tweeting a cryptic message with only Thursday's date and an image of the Endurance, explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship which he used for part of his 1914 journey across Antarctica.

PHOTO: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks at the Air Force Associations Annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Oxen Hill, Md., Sept. 19, 2018. AFP/Getty Images, FILE
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks at the Air Force Association's Annual Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Oxen Hill, Md., Sept. 19, 2018.
Space geeks and company watchers interpreted the tweet to mean that Blue Origin could be aiming for Shackleton Crater, a 13-mile-wide patch on the moon’s South Pole named after the British explorer. It's also a place that NASA wants to send astronauts to set up a permanent lunar base.

ABC News’ Christine A. Theodorou contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

