Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos unveils lunar lander for mission to the moon

Jeff Bezos' private spaceflight company Blue Origin unveiled how it's going to travel to the moon.

The company announced its plans at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Thursday afternoon.

The lander, called "Blue Moon," has been in the works for three years, a jeans and blazer-clad Bezos said.

On April 26, the company hinted at its plans by tweeting a cryptic message with only Thursday's date and an image of the Endurance, explorer Ernest Shackleton’s ship which he used for part of his 1914 journey across Antarctica.

AFP/Getty Images, FILE

Space geeks and company watchers interpreted the tweet to mean that Blue Origin could be aiming for Shackleton Crater, a 13-mile-wide patch on the moon’s South Pole named after the British explorer. It's also a place that NASA wants to send astronauts to set up a permanent lunar base.

ABC News’ Christine A. Theodorou contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.