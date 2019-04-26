Ford discloses DOJ investigation over emissions certifications

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating Ford Motor Co.'s emissions certification process, the company said Friday.

The news about the criminal investigation was revealed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

In February, Ford disclosed that it would investigate concerns about its internal processes for emissions testing in the U.S.

"As previously reported, the company has become aware of a potential concern involving its U.S. emissions certification process. This matter currently focuses on issues relating to road load estimations, including analytical modeling and coastdown testing. We voluntarily disclosed this matter to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board on February 18, 2019 and February 21, 2019, respectively," the filing said.

Ford said it was "fully cooperating" with all government agencies and the matter is "still in the preliminary stages."

"We cannot predict the outcome, and we cannot provide assurance that it will not have a material adverse effect on us," the automaker said in the filing.

By disclosing the probe, Ford sought to differentiate the company from other carmakers that have been involved in emissions testing scandals.

"The potential concern does not involve the use of defeat devices," the company said in the filing.

Volkswagen AG has admitted to cheating on its emissions testing in the U.S. after the EPA discovered that many VW cars sold in the country had a "defeat device," or software in diesel engines that could tell when the cars were being tested and altering its emissions performance to manipulate results for certification.

In March, the SEC filed a complaint against Volkswagen and the German automaker's former CEO Martin Winterkorn for allegedly defrauding investors while making false and misleading statements to government regulator and consumers.