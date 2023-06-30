Fox News settles lawsuits brought by former employee for $12 million, attorney says

Fox News has settled a pair of lawsuits brought by a former employee for $12 million, according to a statement issued on Friday by the employee's attorney, marking the latest settlement for the network as it faces a series of legal challenges.

Former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg, a senior booker who worked with Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, had filed two lawsuits accusing the network of fostering a "toxic atmosphere victimizing women" and claiming its legal team "coerced, intimidated, and misinformed" her as it battled the lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting systems.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.