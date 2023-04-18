LIVE UPDATES
Dominion-Fox News live updates: Jury selection underway in defamation trial
The voting company has sued Fox for $1.6 billion over false election claims.
Dominion Voting Systems, in a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit, has accused Fox News of knowingly pushing false conspiracy theories that the voting machine company rigged the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden's favor, in what Dominion claims was an effort to combat concerns over declining ratings and viewer retention. Fox has defended its coverage, dismissing the suit as a "political crusade in search of a financial windfall."
Latest headlines:
Jury selection underway
Jury selection is underway Tuesday morning at Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington, Delaware.
The jury is expected to be seated by the end of the morning, with opening statements expected to begin shortly thereafter, according to the judge in the case.
Judge says trial will proceed Tuesday
The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News said Monday morning that the trial will proceed Tuesday, saying a delay like this "is not unusual."
Judge Eric Davis' remarks in court Monday morning came after an [eleventh-hour delay]} in the case was announced Sunday night before the trial was set to begin Monday morning.
The Wall Street Journal -- a publication owned by Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch -- reported Sunday night that Fox had made a "late push to settle the dispute out of court," according to "people familiar with the decision."
Judge Davis made no mention of potential settlement talks Monday morning.
"It's a six-week trial, things happen," he said.