Dominion-Fox News live updates: Jury selection underway in defamation trial

Judge says trial will proceed Tuesday

The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News said Monday morning that the trial will proceed Tuesday, saying a delay like this "is not unusual."

Judge Eric Davis' remarks in court Monday morning came after an [eleventh-hour delay]} in the case was announced Sunday night before the trial was set to begin Monday morning.

The Wall Street Journal -- a publication owned by Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch -- reported Sunday night that Fox had made a "late push to settle the dispute out of court," according to "people familiar with the decision."

Judge Davis made no mention of potential settlement talks Monday morning.

"It's a six-week trial, things happen," he said.