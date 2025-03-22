'Fun on the road or trail': Why rugged EVs are now in demand

The battery electric Jeep Recon will be available later this year.

The battery electric Jeep Recon will be available later this year.

The battery electric Jeep Recon will be available later this year.

The battery electric Jeep Recon will be available later this year.

If Sophie Dower had her way, she'd be rock crawling and ripping donuts in her Ford Mach-E Rally every weekend.

The Santa Clara, California, resident said she was a "die-hard Jeep person" before she purchased the Mach-E Rally, the more extreme version of the automaker's electric crossover, last August. Its design -- 19-inch rally-style alloy wheels, racing stripes and prominent rear-spoiler --​ are instant conversation starters at the off-road park she frequents with her husband.

"People ask me all the time, 'Tell me about your car, it looks really cool,'" she told ABC News. "Half the people think it's just a trim package. Others say, 'What did you do to the Mach-E? This can't be stock.'"

Going electric hasn't hampered Dower's off-roading lifestyle. She "tops off" her Mach-E Rally at an Electrify America station near the state park, grabbing lunch while the vehicle's battery is recharged. Twenty minutes later she's in her element, sloshing through mud and testing the capability of the Mach-E. Then she makes the nearly three-hour trek back to her house.

"I get home with about 10% battery left," she said. "I haven't had any close calls with range."

Sophie Dower, pictured here with her Ford Mach-E Rally, says the car is "hilarious" to drive. "People ask me all the time about it," she told ABC News. Sophie Dower

Electric vehicle sales in the U.S. are rising; however, convincing the majority of mainstream Americans to permanently ditch internal combustion cars and trucks continues to be an industry-wide problem.

"EVs will take off when they can charge quickly and when the experience mimics a gas-powered car," Tony Quiroga, editor-in-chief of Car and Driver, told ABC News.

Automakers are now targeting niche markets to boost sales. Instead of highlighting range or battery times, selling points include an EV's off-road capability and weekend warrior cred. Plus, the latest electrics have the brawny, boxlike styling that consumers seek.

"The ruggedness of an SUV and truck is really appealing," said Quiroga. "People like lifted trucks and sitting higher. Trucks and SUVs are returning to their roots."

According to a recent survey from AutoPacific, an automotive forecasting firm, consumers who intend to purchase an EV care a lot more about its off-road appearance and performance package than other features.

"Beefier suspension, off-road tires, locking differential, skid plates, ruggedness -- EV shoppers are definitely more interested in all of this," Robby DeGraff, manager of product and consumer insights, told ABC News. "We really haven't seen that many rugged and off-roading EVs with the exception of the Rivian R1T and R1S and Hummer EV. Off-roading is hot and it's smart for automakers to try to make their vehicles more exciting."

The good news for consumers is that there's a long list of rugged EVs coming in the next two years. EV startup Rivian introduced the R3 compact SUV and the more sporty R3X last year. This winter, Volvo launched the EX30 Cross Country, a small SUV that can perform skillfully on muddy tracks and ankle-deep snow. Its got the looks, too: rear skid plates, mud flaps, a roof basket and wheel arch extensions.

Scout Motors is taking reservations online for its two highly anticipated EVs, the Traveler SUV and Terra truck.

Several available models can scratch the off-roading itch now: the Ford Mach-E Rally, GMC Hummer EV, Mercedes-Benz G580, Chevy Silverado EV and Rivian's R1T and R1S. Hyundai recently added the XRT trim to its Ioniq 5. Evangelists and novices alike will be pleased with the hatchback's 0.9-inch suspension lift, unique tuning, multi-terrain mode and bolder, more rugged appearance.

"We're at a point now where automakers have to take the next step to boost EV sales -- it's not just charging and 0-60 mph times," said DeGraff. "Consumers are willing to spend thousands of dollars on high-performance packages and off-road equipment."

Donna Dickson, chief engineer of the Mach-E Rally, said Ford, like its competitors, is developing EVs for drivers who "love being outdoors."

"We're showing customers that EVs can do just about anything," she told ABC News, noting that the Mach-E Rally "can go and play anywhere."

"The vehicle has anti-roll bars, underbody protection plates and a rear spoiler, plus tuned suspension and unique wheels," she said. "With 265 miles of range, you can get to the trail and back."

But there are serious drawbacks to taking an EV in the backwoods and country, according to Jason Torchinsky, co-founder of The Autopian website.

"EVs have a lot of compromises if you want to go off-roading," he told ABC News. "The logistics are harder. There are fewer charging stations in remote areas. Off-road vehicles need to be boxy, tall and large with big wheels and specialized tires -- these are terrible for range."

He pointed to the Chevy Silverado EV, which has a curb weight of 8,800 pounds.

"Boulders could crack and be crushed and if you get stuck, recovery is a huge issue now," he said. "The truck will sink because it's so heavy."

Torchinsky said having a gas-powered range extender in an EV, which Scout Motors is providing for its EVs, makes a lot of sense when adventure calls. Massive battery packs can add more range but they, too, come with drawbacks: added weight. Plus, hefty suspensions and body parts can quickly raise the cost of a vehicle, Torchinsky said.

"If you want to go off-road in an EV, it's certainly worth a try," he said. "I don't want to discourage anyone. EVs are capable but they don't make a lot of sense."

He added, "Cars are irrational purchases and people will buy something because they think it's cool."

DeGraff agreed, noting that many of these EV owners are "likely not going 4x4ing a lot."

"They're buying them for the design and extra capability -- and to get through a snowstorm," he said. "No one wants an 8,000-pound vehicle damaging the great outdoors."

Scout is currently taking orders for its new electric truck Terra and an SUV called Traveler. Terra can tow more than 10,000 pounds, according to the company. Scout Motors

Chevrolet is trying to woo traditional truck disciples by demonstrating just how capable an electric truck can be in grueling conditions. Earlier this month, the U.S. automaker entered its Silverado EV ZR2 off-road race truck concept in the annual Mint 400. The truck's performance in the desert, thanks to its electric propulsion system -- 1,100 horsepower and 11,500 lb-ft of torque -- surprised the engineers, according to Tim Demetrio, manager of Chevy Performance engineering and motorsports competition.

"We only had a week or two of testing in the desert before the race," he told ABC News. "We had some predictions on energy consumption. The truck went faster than expected and used less energy, so it was a win-win."

The Silverado EV ZR2 off-road race truck concept recently competed in the legendary Mint 400. Chevrolet

Truck fans can look forward to the upcoming Silverado EV Trail Boss, said Demetrio, a self-described "gearhead."

"The Trail Boss gives you added capability if you want to be a weekend warrior," he said. "It has a 2-inch lift, a new terrain mode and 35-inch all-terrain tires. We're building an enthusiast market around EVs."

Demetrio argued that internal combustion vehicles have plenty of their own limitations outdoors.

"There's more exposed componentry -- the transfer case, transmission, drive shaft -- plus greater potential for fluid leaks," he said. "This can leave you stranded in the desert."

Brandon Girmus, a product planning manager at Jeep, has experienced firsthand the benefits of electrification in distant locales. He's taken the popular Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid to Hell's Revenge in Moab, Utah, a hazardous trail with steep climbs and descents.

"You need plenty of torque at the wheels to safely negotiate that 30 percent grade," Girmus told ABC News. "EVs are superior in terms of torque delivery -- that's the beauty of an EV. Off-roading is all about maximizing torque."

Girmus, like Demetrio, objected to the perception that EVs are inferior to internal combustion models.

"There's a torque curve with ICE vehicles ... you don't reach your max torque right away," he explained. "You have to spool up that engine to a higher RPM, which increases the vehicle's rate of speed. With an electric vehicle, you have that max torque instantly -- as soon as you press on the accelerator."

The company's second all-electric Jeep, the Recon, won't be available until later this year. Until then, Girmus is encouraging Wrangler 4xe owners to get out in nature. Plus, the company is in the process of installing charging stations at highly trafficked parks and trails.

"Before I drove a Wrangler 4xe off-road, I was skeptical," he said. "But once I drove one in electric mode, I was hooked and forever changed."