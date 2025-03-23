Americans won't let Trump 'establish an oligarchic form of government': Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said his "Fighting Oligarchy" tour is an attempt to stand up to President Donald Trump's agenda.

"I'm trying to make it clear to the people throughout the world and throughout our own country, that the American people are not going to sit idly by and allow Trump [to] establish an oligarchic form of government where Musk and other billionaires are running our government," Sanders said in an exclusive interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl during the tour's Denver stop.

"We're not going to sit back and allow him to form an authoritarian form of society, undermining the Constitution, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly and undoing what the, you know, what the Founding Fathers of this country did in the 1790s, separation of powers, making sure that no one person had an extraordinary amount of power, and that is precisely what Trump is trying to do," he added.

