The International House of Pancakes is experiencing some backlash over a Mother's Day tweet.

On Sunday, to celebrate the occasion, the pancake chain posted a photo of a fake sonogram featuring a large stack of pancakes topped with butter instead of a fetus.

If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the moms out there! pic.twitter.com/wauH9sYvDb — IHOP (@IHOP) May 12, 2019

"If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum?" the post read. "Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the moms out there!"

The post, which garnered 1,126 retweets and around 6,300 likes by Monday morning, drew ire in the form of memes, gifs and critical replies from several dozen Twitter users.

Hey, let me take another crack at this for you:

"Come to IHOP for mother's day!"



That's it, that's all you gotta do. — your friend, Marty Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) May 12, 2019

Gonna be real with you IHOP, this is a really bizarre tweet — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 12, 2019

This joke is so bad it’s offensive. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 12, 2019

I don't know. I think it stacks up 🥞



😀



*Taps mic twice



Is this thing on? — Travis Currie (@travcurrie) May 12, 2019

Some even called for whoever concocted the marketing gimmick to be fired.

I would like to personally fire whoever sent this tweet out — aksel (@aksually) May 12, 2019

And this went through a marketing meeting? Who thought this was a good idea??? — Beth Levine (@BethLevine75) May 12, 2019

I'd be happy to help with your social media campaigns. If not me, get someone. STAT. — Jean Mobilia (@jeanmobilia) May 12, 2019

Hey @IHOP if you guys need a new social media person I’m available. My only qualification is that I promise I won’t post something like this — Rennie Pettinelli (@FeedThePett) May 13, 2019

IHOP's social media posts often coincide with the theme of the day.

On Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant chain posted a photo of a blindfolded woman gearing up to hit a giant pancake stack-shaped pinata.

The restaurant even got into the spirit for the season 8 premier of "Game of Thrones."

We stand with House of Pancakes. So you can sit with House of Pancakes. In a chair. At a table. Eating pancakes. pic.twitter.com/OyLHGHfZTe — IHOP (@IHOP) April 13, 2019

UIG via Getty Images, FILE

A spokesperson for IHOP did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.