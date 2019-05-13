The International House of Pancakes is experiencing some backlash over a Mother's Day tweet.
On Sunday, to celebrate the occasion, the pancake chain posted a photo of a fake sonogram featuring a large stack of pancakes topped with butter instead of a fetus.
If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the moms out there! pic.twitter.com/wauH9sYvDb— IHOP (@IHOP) May 12, 2019
"If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum?" the post read. "Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the moms out there!"
The post, which garnered 1,126 retweets and around 6,300 likes by Monday morning, drew ire in the form of memes, gifs and critical replies from several dozen Twitter users.
Hey, let me take another crack at this for you:— your friend, Marty Schneider (@SchneidRemarks) May 12, 2019
"Come to IHOP for mother's day!"
That's it, that's all you gotta do.
Gonna be real with you IHOP, this is a really bizarre tweet— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 12, 2019
This joke is so bad it’s offensive.— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 12, 2019
I don't know. I think it stacks up 🥞— Travis Currie (@travcurrie) May 12, 2019
😀
*Taps mic twice
Is this thing on?
Some even called for whoever concocted the marketing gimmick to be fired.
I would like to personally fire whoever sent this tweet out— aksel (@aksually) May 12, 2019
And this went through a marketing meeting? Who thought this was a good idea???— Beth Levine (@BethLevine75) May 12, 2019
I'd be happy to help with your social media campaigns. If not me, get someone. STAT.— Jean Mobilia (@jeanmobilia) May 12, 2019
Hey @IHOP if you guys need a new social media person I’m available. My only qualification is that I promise I won’t post something like this— Rennie Pettinelli (@FeedThePett) May 13, 2019
IHOP's social media posts often coincide with the theme of the day.
On Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant chain posted a photo of a blindfolded woman gearing up to hit a giant pancake stack-shaped pinata.
Happy #CincoDeMayo!— IHOP (@IHOP) May 5, 2019
HINT: There are pancakes inside. pic.twitter.com/vHNg2F7nfb
The restaurant even got into the spirit for the season 8 premier of "Game of Thrones."
We stand with House of Pancakes. So you can sit with House of Pancakes. In a chair. At a table. Eating pancakes. pic.twitter.com/OyLHGHfZTe— IHOP (@IHOP) April 13, 2019
A spokesperson for IHOP did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.