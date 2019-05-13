Internet slams IHOP for Mother's Day tweet featuring sonogram, large stack of pancakes

May 13, 2019, 11:45 AM ET
PHOTO: IHOP posted a photo of a sonogram containing a large stack of pancakes to their Twitter feed for Mothers Day, May 12, 2019.IHOP/Twitter
IHOP posted a photo of a sonogram containing a large stack of pancakes to their Twitter feed for Mother's Day, May 12, 2019.

The International House of Pancakes is experiencing some backlash over a Mother's Day tweet.

(MORE: IHOP will serve a giant pancake in a pizza box to get a slice of National Pizza Day)

On Sunday, to celebrate the occasion, the pancake chain posted a photo of a fake sonogram featuring a large stack of pancakes topped with butter instead of a fetus.

"If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum?" the post read. "Happy Mother’s Day to ALL the moms out there!"

(MORE: IHOP apologizes for waitress who asked group of black teens to pay upfront)

The post, which garnered 1,126 retweets and around 6,300 likes by Monday morning, drew ire in the form of memes, gifs and critical replies from several dozen Twitter users.

Some even called for whoever concocted the marketing gimmick to be fired.

IHOP's social media posts often coincide with the theme of the day.

On Cinco de Mayo, the restaurant chain posted a photo of a blindfolded woman gearing up to hit a giant pancake stack-shaped pinata.

(MORE: Internet flips out after IHOP turns the letter 'p' to a 'b' for burgers)

The restaurant even got into the spirit for the season 8 premier of "Game of Thrones."

PHOTO: A patron holds a menu at an International House of Pancakes in Gainseville, Fla., Oct. 27, 2017. UIG via Getty Images, FILE
A patron holds a menu at an International House of Pancakes in Gainseville, Fla., Oct. 27, 2017.

A spokesperson for IHOP did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Comments