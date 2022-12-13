Sam Bankman-Fried arrest live updates: FTX founder to appear in court in Bahamas

Bankman-Fried oversaw the crypto exchange as it plunged into bankruptcy.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday charged Sam Bankman-Fried, the embattled former CEO of cryptocurrency giant FTX and trading firm Alameda Research, with defrauding investors.

"FTX’s collapse highlights the very real risks that unregistered crypto asset trading platforms can pose for investors and customers alike," Gurbir S. Grewal, director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement, said in a statement.

Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday in the Bahamas after federal prosecutors in New York filed criminal charges contained in a sealed indictment, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force. He is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Tuesday.