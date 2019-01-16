Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. The story of Elizabeth Holmes and her technology company Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong.

How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye? How did the woman once heralded as “the next Steve Jobs” find herself facing criminal charges -- to which she pleaded not guilty -- and up to 20 years in jail? How did her technology, meant to revolutionize healthcare, potentially put millions of patients at risk? And how did so many smart people get it so wrong along the way?

After a three-year investigation by ABC News Chief Business, Technology and Economics Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, along with producers Taylor Dunn and Victoria Thompson, "Nightline" has produced the feature documentary “The Dropout” to tell the story of Elizabeth Holmes, the college dropout turned founder and CEO of Theranos.

ABC News

On Wednesday, Jan. 23, “Nightline” will air a special preview of the documentary and ABC Radio will launch a six-part podcast with the same title, also hosted by Jarvis. New podcast episodes will be made available each Wednesday.

"The Dropout" takes listeners on a journey that features the first sit-down interview with Jeff Coopersmith, the attorney representing former Theranos President and COO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, and exclusive access to never-before-aired deposition tapes of key players including Holmes, Balwani, Holmes' brother Christian Holmes, Theranos whistleblower Tyler Shultz, Theranos board members Bill Frist, Gary Roughead, Robert Kovacevich and more. Also featured are Jarvis' exclusive interviews with Sheri Ackert and Pallav Sharda, patients speaking out about what they say are inaccurate test results they received through Theranos, plus Elizabeth’s high school physics teacher, former Apple executive and Theranos board member Avie Tevanian and dozens of former employees, investors and journalists.

