What we know about the small change to Facebook's slogan

For nearly a decade, Facebook welcomed new users with the phrase "it's free and always will be," but a new subtle slogan shift could mean more changes to the site.

Facebook.com

Interested in Facebook? Add Facebook as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Facebook news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The social media giant changed the homepage tagline earlier this month, according to USA Today, and now under the bold header where users can create a new account, the subtext says "It's quick and easy."

The reference apparently changed between Aug. 6 and 7, Business Insider reported, using an internet archive tool Wayback Machine.

The website's terms of service still states that Facebook and products covered under its terms are free, but the company's developers policy does not guarantee that will always be the case.

Facebook did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.