Stock market points up after days of plunging amid coronavirus pandemic The Dow Jones Industrial Average has plunged amid the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. financial markets on Friday were up 5% before the opening bell, a possible reprieve after days of massive losses, including the biggest single-day decline since 1987's Black Monday crash.

The markets have plummeted this week amid the novel coronavirus outbreak and the World Health Organization declaring it a "pandemic." On Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost more than 2,350 points, almost 10%, and the day before it plunged 1,464 points, or 5.86%, as investor anxiety pushed the index into a bear market for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Catherine Thorbecke contributed to this report.