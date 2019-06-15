Target's cash registers are back up and running after a system-wide outage on Saturday delayed shoppers on the eve of Fathers Day.

"Target’s registers are fully back online and guests are able to purchase their merchandise again in all stores," the company said in a statement. "The temporary outage earlier today was the result of an internal technology issue that lasted for approximately two hours."

"Our technology team worked quickly to identify and fix the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this caused for our guests. After an initial but thorough review, we can confirm that this was not a data breach or security-related issue, and no guest information was compromised at any time," the statement said.

I work at Target and came back from my lunch to find out all target systems are down worldwide 😅 #targetdown pic.twitter.com/8gz8WIx146 — Brandon Fross (@FrossBrandon) June 15, 2019

The company did not specify if every single Target store was impacted by the outage, but reports emerged across the country as customers took to social media to vent their frustration and document abandoned purchases.