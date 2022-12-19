Twitter users tell Elon Musk to step down after CEO asks in poll

The Twitter CEO polled users Sunday night, saying he'll "abide by the results."

The results are in: Twitter users told CEO Elon Musk he should step down.

Musk polled Twitter users Sunday night on whether he should step down as head of the social media platform.

The poll ended Monday morning, with 57.5% of voters saying he should step down and 42.5% saying he shouldn't.

"I will abide by the results of this poll," Musk had pledged Sunday night.

"As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it," he also tweeted Sunday, later adding: "Those who want power are the ones who least deserve it."

