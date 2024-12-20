Big Lots conducts going-out-of-business sales after sale of company falls through

Discount chain Big Lots is conducting going--out-of-business sales at its remaining locations after a sale of the company didn’t materialize

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer, which sells furniture, home decor and other items, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early September and said private equity firm Nexus Capital Management LP had agreed to acquire “substantially all of the company’s assets.” But on Thursday the chain said it didn't anticipate completing the purchase agreement. It said it continues to work toward completing an alternative transaction with Nexus or another party.

Big Lots said its goal would be to complete a sale by early January. According to the company's website, discounts of up to 50% were being offered on the entire assortment and it announced all stores were closing.

“We all have worked extremely hard and have taken every step to complete a going concern sale,” said Bruce Thorn, Big Lots’ president and CEO said in a statement. “While we remain hopeful that we can close an alternative going concern transaction, in order to protect the value of the Big Lots estate, we have made the difficult decision to begin the GOB process.”

Big Lots said it is continuing to serve customers in-store and online, and will provide updates as available.

Big Lots has said that high inflation and interest rates have hurt its business as consumers have pulled back on their home and seasonal product purchases, two categories the chain depends on for a significant part of its revenue. The company has also struggled with increased competition from the likes of Walmart and warehouse clubs like Walmart's Sam's Clubs and Costco, which have all sharpened their pricing and merchandise.

At the end of 2023, Big Lots operated nearly 1,400 stores in 48 states. A more recent store count wasn't immediately available.