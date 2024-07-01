Chewy, Blackrock fall; Spirit AeroSystems, Amedisys rise, Monday, 7/1/2024
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday: Chewy, Blackrock fall; Spirit AeroSystems, Amedisys rise
Chewy Inc. (CHWY), down $1.77 to $25.47.
Roaring Kitty, an investor at the center of the meme stock craze, has taken a 6.6% stake in the online pet retailer.
Amedisys Inc. (AMED), up $3.41 to $95.21.
The home health care and hospice services provider is selling some of its care centers to VitalCaring Group.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), up $1.16 to $34.03.
Boeing is buying the aircraft parts maker for $4.7 billion.
BlackRock Inc. (BLK), down $4.63 to $782.69.
The asset management company is buying private markets data provider Preqin for about $3.2 billion.
KKR & Co. (KKR), down 99 cents to $104.25.
The investment firm acquired a controlling stake in Baby Memorial Hospital in India.
Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG), up $5.42 to $205.790.
Technology companies are seeking deals with nuclear energy providers to help power artificial intelligence advancements.
Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG), up $2 to $202.19.
The energy company rose along with oil prices.
EQT Corp. (EQT), down 39 cents to $36.59.
The natural gas company fell along with prices for natural gas.