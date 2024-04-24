Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 55 cents to $82.81 per barrel Wednesday

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 55 cents to $82.81 per barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 40 cents to $88.02 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $2.73 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents $2.55 a gallon. May natural gas fell 16 cents to $1.65 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $3.70 to $2,338.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 1 cent to $27.35 per ounce, and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.46 per pound.

The dollar rose to 155.28 yen from 154.76 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0693 from $1.0704.