Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 72 cents to $83.16 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for September delivery fell 89 cents to $86.54 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 4 cents to $2.56 a gallon. August heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.60 a gallon. August natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.32 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $28.30 to $2,397.70 per ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 85 cents to $31.69 per ounce, and September copper rose 12 cents $4.65 per pound.

The dollar fell to 160.73 yen from 161.25 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0837 from $1.0812.