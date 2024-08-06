CSX, Caterpillar rise; ZoomInfo, Teradata fall, Tuesday, 8/6/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: CSX, Caterpillar rise; ZoomInfo, Teradata fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Caterpillar Inc., up $9.64 to $326.44.

The construction equipment company and economic bellwether beat analysts' second-quarter earnings forecasts.

CSX Corp., up 86 cents to $33.86.

The freight railroad's second-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Palantir Technologies Inc., up $2.50 to $26.59.

The software company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., up $6.40 to $86.87.

The drug developer raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Lucid Group Inc., up 9 cents to $3.09.

The electric vehicle maker announced a $1.5 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., down $1.79 to $8.01.

The software company trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Yum China Holdings Inc., up $3.57 to $33.37.

The operator of KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut restaurants in China beat analysts' second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Teradata Corp., down $4.10 to $25.05.

The data management company trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.