Devon Energy buys Grayson Mill Energy's Williston Basin business in $5B cash-and-stock deal

Devon Energy is buying Grayson Mill Energy's Williston Basin business in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $5 billion as consolidation in the oil and gas sector ramps up.

The transaction includes $3.25 billion in cash and $1.75 billion in stock.

Grayson Mill Energy, based in Houston, is an oil and gas exploration company that received an initial investment from private equity firm EnCap Investments in 2016.

The firm appears to be stepping back from energy sector as it sells off assets. Last month EnCap-backed XCL Resources sold its Uinta Basin oil and gas assets to SM Energy Co. and Northern Oil and Gas in a transaction totaling $2.55 billion. EnCap had another deal in June as well, selling some assets to Matador Resources for nearly $2 billion.

Devon said Monday that the deal significantly expands its position in the Williston Basin with the addition of 307,000 net acres. The basin spans parts of Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Canada.

The company anticipates that production from the acquired properties will be maintained at approximately 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day next year.

The deal is targeted to close by the end of the third quarter.

Devon said its board will expand its buyback authorization by 67% to $5 billion through the middle of 2026. The company also anticipates the deal adding to its dividend payout beginning next year.

Shares of Devon Energy Corp., based in Oklahoma City, fell more than 2.5% Monday.