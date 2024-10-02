Edmunds: The most reliable used vehicles under $15,000

When you’re shopping for a used car, truck or SUV on a tight budget, reliability is critical because you don’t have much money to spend on repairs

Buying a reliable used car, truck or SUV on a $15,000 budget is easy if you know what to look for. Edmunds’ experts have done that homework for you so you can start your search with the five recommended models listed below. RepairPal, a network of automotive repair shops, gives each one a high score for overall reliability. The vehicles also have favorable consumer reviews on Edmunds.

As with any used vehicle purchase, the car’s history is important. Watch out for reported accidents and other problems, and avoid models showing signs of neglect or abuse. Also, have patience if you can. It’s better to wait for the right vehicle than to buy something you might not like and regret your purchase later on.

Small Car: 2014-2018 Mazda 3

Fun to drive and stylish, the 2014-2018 Mazda 3 is available as a four-door sedan and a five-door hatchback. Several versions of the car are available, ranging from econocar basic to unexpectedly upscale. The Mazda 3 offers a choice between two four-cylinder engines and a manual or an automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is not available, but you can find it in the next-generation Mazda 3 that debuted in 2019. High-mileage examples of that version of the car sometimes squeak in under the $15,000 mark.

Look for: The available 2.5-liter engine is more powerful and worth getting. Look for a Mazda 3 with the 2.5 designation, which is usually a Touring or Grand Touring trim level. Mazda improved the car’s handling and refreshed its interior for the 2017 model year.

Small SUV: 2012-2016 Honda CR-V

Few small SUVs are as outright practical as the roomy Honda CR-V. It has comfortable seating for five and plenty of cargo space behind the back seat. The best word to describe the CR-V is “easy.” It’s easy to drive, park and see out of. Only one engine is offered, but it gets good fuel economy for a small SUV. All-wheel drive is optional. It’s a great pick for an all-around SUV that also gets high marks for reliability.

Look for: Honda redesigned the CR-V in 2012. Updates in 2015 brought appealing design revisions, a more efficient engine, more modern infotainment technology, and additional driver assist features. The 2016 CR-V Special Edition is a particularly good value.

Midsize Car: 2013-2017 Honda Accord

For decades, the Honda Accord has been a benchmark car, and the 2013-2017 coupes and sedans are no different. You can get this Accord with a four-cylinder or a V6 engine, and a manual or an automatic transmission. Both engines provide sporty acceleration and pleasing fuel economy. Other Accord highlights include a roomy interior, responsive handling and easy-to-use controls.

Look for: An Accord Hybrid became available for the 2014 model year. It might be worth seeking out if high mpg is a priority for you; otherwise, stick with the standard Accord. In 2016, a new touchscreen infotainment system arrived with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. These smartphone integration systems make it easy to use many of your phone’s features and apps through the touchscreen.

Midsize SUV: 2014-2019 Toyota Highlander

The Highlander is the best vehicle on this list for big families. This SUV has three rows of seats, plenty of cargo room, and a choice of four-cylinder, V6 and hybrid engines. Get the V6 for satisfying acceleration or choose the hybrid for maximum fuel economy. Both are available with all-wheel drive and in different trim levels that cater to your equipment needs.

Look for: The 2017-2019 models that boast numerous improvements over earlier versions. These include more power and fuel efficiency, added driver assist features and a sporty SE trim level.

Pickup Truck: 2005-2015 Toyota Tacoma

Tacomas are just about as bulletproof as trucks come, which means they hold their value extraordinarily well. Finding a used one with less than 100,000 miles for under $15,000 is tough, but if the truck is clean and properly maintained, don’t worry too much about a six-digit odometer reading. However, do plan on getting something basic unless you can increase your budget.

Look for: Important safety features became standard on the Tacoma starting with the 2009 model year. If you want a Tacoma with a luxury vibe, look for one with the Limited package starting for 2013. In general, the newer the Tacoma, the better the infotainment technology it will have.

Edmunds Says

You can find success by exercising patience and casting a wide net in search of a reliable ride for under $15,000. No matter what you decide to buy, obtain a vehicle history report and closely inspect any used car for signs of neglect and abuse.

____________

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Christian Wardlaw is a contributor at Edmunds.