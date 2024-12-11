EU targets Russia's ghost fleet shipping oil in a new round of sanctions

European Union envoys have agreed a new raft of sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine

BRUSSELS -- European Union envoys have agreed a new raft of sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, targeting in particular a vast shadow fleet of ships that Moscow is exploiting to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and fuel, the EU’s Hungarian presidency said on Wednesday.

The sanctions are aimed at about 50 of what are routinely decrepit ships that operate illegally to avoid sanctions and are meant to “constrain the activity” of vessels that “contribute or support actions or policies supporting Russia’s actions against Ukraine,” Hungary said.

The package of measures will target more officials and entities — often organizations, companies, banks or government agencies, notably those in countries that are helping Russia to improve its military technology by evading export restrictions.

EU foreign ministers are expected to formally adopt the sanctions package on Monday. Precise details about the people and entities targeted will be revealed when the measures are published in the EU’s official legal journal.

The EU has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into Ukraine in February 2022. More than 2,300 people and entities are subject to restrictive measures.

The sanctions have targeted the energy sector, banks, the world’s biggest diamond mining company, businesses and markets. They’ve also imposed asset freezes and travel bans on Putin and his associates, as well as scores of Russian lawmakers.