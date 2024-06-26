General Mills, Worthington fall; FedEx, Rivian rise, Wednesday, 6/26/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday: General Mills, Worthington fall; FedEx, Rivian rise

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

FedEx Corp., up $39.81 to $296.19.

The package delivery service's fiscal fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

General Mills Inc., down $3.09 to $64.17.

The maker of Cheerios and Yoplait yogurt reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

UniFirst Corp., up $21.57 to $176.04.

The uniform provider beat Wall Street's fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Daktronics Inc., up $2.38 to $13.30.

The video display maker's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc., down $1.71 to $48.45.

The metal manufacturer's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Rivian Automotive Inc., up $2.78 to $14.74.

Volkswagen agreed to invest $1 billion in the electric vehicle maker immediately, with the potential of much more.

Grindr Inc., up $1.57 to $11.82.

The dating app raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Newmont Corp., down 45 cents to $41.45.

The gold miner fell along with prices for the precious metal.