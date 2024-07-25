IBM, ServiceNow rise; Waste Management, Ford fall, Thursday, 7/25/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), up $10.60 to $194.62.
The technology and consulting company beat analysts' second-quarter financial forecasts.
ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), up $105.94 to $836.81.
The technology automation software maker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Waste Management Inc. (WM), down $14.91 to $202.47.
The trash hauler's second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Ford Motor Co. (F), down $2.28 to $11.39.
The automaker's second-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW), down $24.58 to $62.37.
The medical device maker trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Align Technology Inc. (ALGN), down $14.21 to $230.59.
The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH), up $44.33 to $333.05.
The provider of Medicaid-related services beat analysts’ second-quarter financial forecasts.
Teradyne Inc. (TER), down $15.87 to $127.67.
The maker of equipment to test semiconductors gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.