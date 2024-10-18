U.S. stocks rose to more records and closed out their longest weekly winning streak of the year

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 10/18/2024

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

U.S. stocks rose to more records and closed out their longest weekly winning streak of the year.

The S & P 500 rose 0.4% Friday. The benchmark index squeaked past the all-time high it set early this week and logged is sixth straight winning week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.1% to its own record set the day before, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.

Netflix helped drive the market after the streaming giant reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Crude oil prices fell some more, and Treasury yields moved lower in the bond market.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 rose 23.20 points, or 0.4%, to 5,864.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.86 points, or 0.1%, to 43,275.91.

The Nasdaq composite rose 115.94 points, or 0.6%, to 18,489.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.76 points, or 0.2%, to 2,276.09.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 49.64 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 412.05 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 146.62 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 41.68 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 1,094.84 points, or 23%.

The Dow is up 5,586.37 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,478.20 points, or 23.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 249.02 points, or 12.3%.