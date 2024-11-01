Amazon led U.S. stock indexes higher, while a surprisingly weak jobs report marred by some unusual occurrences cemented bets on Wall Street for another cut to interest rates next week

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/1/2024

The Associated Press

Amazon led U.S. stock indexes higher, while a surprisingly weak jobs report marred by some unusual occurrences cemented bets on Wall Street for another cut to interest rates next week. The S & P 500 rose 0.4% Friday and recovered some of its loss from the day before, which was its worst in eight weeks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite added 0.8%. Amazon rallied after delivering a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Treasury yields pushed higher after initially falling following the jobs report, which was distorted by some unusual occurrences.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 rose 23.35 points, or 0.4%, to 5,728.80.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 288.73 points, or 0.7%, to 42,052.19.

The Nasdaq composite rose 144.77 points, or 0.8%, to 18,239.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.48 points, or 0.6%, to 2,210.13.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is down 79.32 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is down 62.21 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 278.69 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 2.14 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 958.97 points, or 20.1%.

The Dow is up 4,362.65 points, or 11.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,228.57 points, or 21.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 183.06 points, or 9%.