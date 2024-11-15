U.S. stocks fell to their worst loss since Election Day as the rally that Wall Street got from last week’s victory for Donald Trump and a cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve kept fading

How major US stock indexes fared Friday, 11/15/2024

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

U.S. stocks fell to their worst loss since Election Day as the rally that Wall Street got from last week’s victory for Donald Trump and a cut to interest rates by the Federal Reserve kept fading.

The S & P 500 sank 1.3% Friday to close a losing week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite fell 2.2%.

Moderna and other makers of vaccines helped drag the market down after President-elect Donald Trump named Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist, to be his health secretary. Treasury yields swung following stronger-than-expected reports on the economy.

On Friday:

The S & P 500 fell 78.55 points, or 1.3%, to 5,870.62.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 305.87 points, or 0.7%, to 43,444.99.

The Nasdaq composite fell 427.53 points, or 2.2%, to 18,680.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 33.10 points, or 1.4%, to 2,303.84.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is down 124.92 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is down 544 points, or 1.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 606.66 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 95.80 points, or 4%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 1,100.79 points, or 23.1.

The Dow is up 5,755.45 points, or 15.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,668.77 points, or 24.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 276.76 points, or 13.7%.