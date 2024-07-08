How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 7/8/2024

Stocks wavered to a mixed close on Wall Street, nudging the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more records

The Associated Press

Stocks wavered to a mixed close on Wall Street, nudging the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more records.

The S & P 500 inched up 0.1% Monday, and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up an early gain and fell 0.1%.

Specialty glassware maker Corning surged after raising its sales forecast.

Traders are looking ahead to several earnings reports this week including updates from Delta Air Lines on Thursday and JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo on Friday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Monday:

The S & P 500 rose 5.66 points, or 0.1%, to 5,572.85.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.08 points, or 0.1%, to 39,344.79.

The Nasdaq composite rose 50.98 points, or 0.3%, to 18,403.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.94 points, or 0.6%, to 2,038.67.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 803.02 points, or 16.8%.

The Dow is up 1,655.25 points, or 4.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,392.39 points, or 22.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.60 points, or 0.6%.