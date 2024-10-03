Crude prices jumped on worries about worsening tensions in the Middle East, while U.S. stocks pulled back further from their records

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 10/03/2024

The Associated Press

Crude prices jumped on worries about worsening tensions in the Middle East, while U.S. stocks pulled back further from their records.

The S & P 500 edged down by 0.2% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%, and the Nasdaq composite slipped less than 0.1%.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude leaped 5% and is potentially on track for its biggest weekly gain in nearly two years. It rose after President Joe Biden suggested officials were discussing a possible strike by Israel against Iranian oil facilities, though no move looks imminent. Treasury yields rose following signals the economy remains solid.

On Thursday:

The S & P 500 fell 9.60 points, or 0.2%, to 5,699.94.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.93 points, or 0.4%, to 42,011.59.

The Nasdaq composite fell 6.65 points, or less than 0.1%, to 17,918.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 14.86 points, or 0.7%, to 2,180.15

For the week:

The S & P 500 is down 38.23 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 301.41 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 201.11 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 44.56 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 930.11 points, or 19.5%.

The Dow is up 4,322.05 points, or 11.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,907.12 points, or 19.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 153.07 points, or 7.6%.