How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 11/14/2024

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

U.S. stocks slipped as the market’s big burst following Donald Trump’s election continued to cool.

The S & P 500 dipped 0.6% Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.6%.

Several areas of the market that had bounced highest following Trump’s election reversed their momentum and led the way lower.

Short-term Treasury yields swung following the latest economic reports before rising after Chair Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve is not in a hurry to cut interest rates.

On Thursday:

The S & P 500 fell 36.21 points, or 0.6%, to 5,949.17.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 207.33 points, or 0.5%, to 43,750.86.

The Nasdaq composite fell 137.07 points, or 0.6%, to 19,107.65.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 32.43 points, or 1.4%, to 2,336.94.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is down 46.37 points, or 0.8%.

The Dow is down 238.13 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 179.13 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 62.70 points, or 2.6%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 1,179.34 points, or 24.7%.

The Dow is up 6,061.32 points, or 16.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,096.30 points, or 27.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 309.86 points, or 15.3%.