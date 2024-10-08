U.S. stocks rebounded as falling oil prices release some of the pressure that built up on the market

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 10/8/2024

The Associated Press

U.S. stocks rebounded as falling oil prices release some of the pressure that built up on the market.

The S & P 500 rose 1% Tuesday and clawed back its loss from the day before. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.4% as Big Tech stocks led the way.

Wall Street held firm even though stock markets around the world sank following scary swings in China, as euphoria about possible stimulus for the world’s second-largest economy gave way to disappointment. Stocks in Hong Kong tumbled to their worst day since 2008.

On Tuesday:

The S & P 500 rose 55.19 points, or 1%, to 5,751.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 126.13 points, or 0.3%, to 42,080.37.

The Nasdaq composite rose 259.01 points, or 1.4%, to 18,182.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 1.89 points, or 0.1%, to 2,194.98.

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 0.06 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Dow is down 272.38 points, or 0.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 45.07 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 17.81 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 981.30 points, or 20.6%.

The Dow is up 4,390.83 points, or 11.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,171.56 points, or 21.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 167.91 points, or 8.3%.