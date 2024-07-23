U.S. stocks held steady in a calm day on Wall Street, as earnings reporting season ramped up for big companies

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 7/23/2024

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

U.S. stocks held steady in a calm day on Wall Street, as earnings reporting season ramped up for big companies. The S & P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1%, and the Nasdaq composite edged down 0.1%.

The smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 continued their big run and rose 1%. They’ve flipped the market’s leaderboard recently and zoomed higher on hopes for coming cuts to interest rates.

Dozens of companies are reporting their results for the spring, with the headliners Alphabet and Tesla coming after the close of trading. Expectations are high.

On Tuesday:

The S & P 500 fell 8.67 points, or 0.2%, to 5,555.74.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 57.35 points, or 0.1%, to 40,358.09

The Nasdaq composite fell 10.22 points, or 0.1%, to 17,997.35.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.62 points, or 1%, to 2,243.27

For the week:

The S & P 500 is up 50.74 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is up 70.56 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 270.41 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 58.92 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S & P 500 is up 785.91 points, or 16.5%.

The Dow is up 2,668.55 points, or 7.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,986.00 points, or 19.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 216.19 points, or 10.7%.