Malaysian prime minister arrives in Pakistan on a 3-day visit to discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD -- Malaysia’s prime minister arrived in Pakistan's capital Wednesday on his first official visit which authorities say is aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries and boosting bilateral economic and trade ties.

Anwar Ibrahim was received by Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif when his plane landed at an airport near Islamabad. He will hold a formal meeting with Sharif at his sprawling office to discuss a range of issues, including lthe latest situation in the Middle East.

Ibrahim and Sharif will also witness the signing of various agreement during the three-day visit of the Malaysian premier who is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Sharif, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ibrahim is accompanied by a high-level delegation which will discuss with Pakistan how to further strengthen cooperation in the areas of trade, energy, agriculture, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is trying to enhance bilateral trade and improve economic ties after recently getting a $7 billion new loan from the International Monetary Fund. The ministry says the two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields, including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people contacts. They will also discuss regional and global developments.

Bilateral trade between the two sides in the fiscal year 2023-2024 was recorded at $1.5 billion.