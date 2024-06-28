Nike, Kura Sushi fall; Infinera, Protagonist Therapeutics rise, Friday, 6/28/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Nike Inc. (NKE), down $18.20 to $75.99.
The global sportswear giant expects its revenue will slip during the current fiscal year.
Infinera Corp. (INFN), up 93 cents to $6.19.
Nokia is buying the communications equipment maker for about $2.3 billion.
Kura Sushi USA Inc. (KRUS), down $20.07 to $62.32.
The sushi chain gave investors a disappointing fiscal third-quarter financial update.
Accolade Inc. (ACCD), down $2.61 to $3.78.
The healthcare technology company cut its revenue forecast for the fiscal year.
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX), up $2.45 to $34.33.
The biopharmaceutical company will join the S&P Small-Cap 600 on July 3.
PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT), down $4.35 to $30.31.
European regulators rejected the biopharmaceutical company's Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatment.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up 56 cents to $48.88.
The copper miner gained ground along with prices for the base metal.
Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS), up 22 cents to $5.22.
The maker of infant and toddler bedding reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue gains.