Novartis, Danaher rise; Nucor, Cadence Design Systems fall, Tuesday, 4/23/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: Novartis, Danaher rise; Nucor, Cadence Design Systems fall

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Novartis AG (NVS), up $2.38 to $97.50.

The drugmaker beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Danaher Corp. (DHR), up $17.40 to $253.48.

The industrial and medical device maker's first-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS), down $5.65 to $279.37.

The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

General Motors Co. (GM), up $1.84 to $45.05.

The automaker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Nucor Corp. (NUE), down $14.65 to $176.98.

The steel maker's earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Hibbett inc. (HIBB), up $13.89 to $86.38.

JD Sports Fashion is buying the sporting goods retailer for about $1.1 billion.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), up $6.31 to $135.24.

The maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), down $1.95 to $18.90.

The iron miner's first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.