Oil flow to Czech Republic through Russia's Druhzba pipeline resumes after unexplained shutdown

PRAGUE -- Oil delivery to the Czech Republic from Russia through the Druhzba pipeline has resumed after it was interrupted two days ago, the state Mero company that operates the pipeline network in the country said on Friday.

It was still not clear why the delivery was halted on Wednesday morning. The Czech refiner Orlen Unipetrol said Friday its operations have not been affected.

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary are the only European Union member states receiving oil from Russia. Other EU countries stopped buying Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 as part of the EU sanctions to punish Russia for the aggression.

The Czechs have invested some 1.6 billion Czech koruna or crowns ($67 million) to double the capacity of the Italian TAL pipeline to eight million metric tons a year which continues as IKL through Germany and to the Czech Republic, or Czechia. That amount would cover the country’s need.

The project is expected to be operational in early 2025.